uttar-pradesh-prepares-for-covid-vaccine-trial-on-jan-5

As India prepares for a Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the government is conducting trials to assess readiness to give injections to millions of people. One of those tests will take place in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday (January 5).

“This campaign will be carried out at six sites in each district, three of them urban and three rural,” Additional Chief Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said on Monday, according to a tweet published by the UP government.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has published detailed guidelines for the statewide rehearsal which will begin at 10am.

The guidelines have been issued by Prasad that have instructions for divisional commissioners and district magistrates. They have been asked to prepare syringes, vaccines, AEFI (post-immunization adverse event) kit, and other logistical items available at the test sites.

The installation in the dry execution centers includes a waiting and observation area. District authorities have been asked to ensure adequate seating arrangements in these areas. District authorities must ensure that the vaccination team arrives at the site 45 minutes in advance, in accordance with the guidelines.

Prasad also said that sector officials will be appointed to ensure test sessions are carried out on time.

The Center has already carried out a successful two-day Covid-19 vaccination pilot campaign in eight districts of four states from December 28 to 29. These states are Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, and Punjab.

So far, about 1.50,000 vaccinators have been trained, covering more than 700 districts across the country.

The focus of the drill that will be carried out in coordination with the Center will be on the management of any possible AEFI. In addition, states will also emphasize adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site to prevent disease transmission.

India’s drug regulator on Sunday approved AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute (SII), and locally developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency restricted use in the country, paving the way for a mass inoculation campaign.

The Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) granted the approval based on the recommendations of a Committee of Experts on Covid-19 Matter of the Central Organization for Control of Drug Standards.