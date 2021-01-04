India Top Headlines

The seventh round of talks between farmers and the government remains inconclusive, next meeting on January 8: Main developments | India News

NEW DELHI: The seventh round of negotiations between farmers and the government remained unfinished on Monday, with the former maintaining its demand that the three central agricultural laws be repealed. However, both sides agreed to hold the eighth round of talks on January 7.

These are the key developments of the day:

1. The seventh round of talks between the protesting unions and three central ministers ended without conclusive results, as farmer groups maintained their demand for repeal of three agricultural laws, while the government listed various benefits of the new laws for the growth of the country’s agricultural sector. . Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that he remains hopeful for a solution at the next meeting on January 8, but affirmed that it is necessary to make efforts by both sides to reach a solution (taali dono haathon se bajti hai). He also said that no results could be reached at today’s meeting, as peasant leaders stood firm on an issue of repealing the laws, but the government wanted a discussion on the laws through clauses to advance the conversations. Peasant leaders, however, argued that it was the government’s “ego problem” that stood in the way of solving the problems and insisted that they would not back down on their key demands for repeal of the three laws and a legal guarantee for the MSP. (minimum support price) for the purchase of your crops.

2. From the beginning of the meeting, the farmers’ union leaders insisted on the repeal of the three contentious farm laws and the two sides took a long break after almost an hour of discussions. During the recess, the representatives of the protesting peasants had their own food, arranged from the langar (community kitchen), as they have been doing the last few times. However, unlike the last round of talks on December 30, the ministers did not join union leaders for the langar meal and were seen having their own separate discussion during the break, which lasted almost two hours. The two parties met again to resume their discussions around 5.15 pm, but could not move forward as the talks continued to focus on the farmers’ demand for the repeal of the laws.

3. Peasant leaders said the government said it needs to hold internal consultations and will then go back to the unions. Meanwhile, union leaders will also have their own meeting on Tuesday to decide their next course of action. In talks on Monday, another key demand from farmers for a legal guarantee for the MSP’s procurement system was hardly discussed.

4. A few hours before the seventh round of talks between the peasants and the center, Congress said it would be a “true test of nationalism”, and warned that no government can face the wrath of the peasants “who believe they are being deceived. “. Congressional Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter: “Today is the true test of ‘nationalism’. Will the Modi Government act in ‘National Interest’ or ‘Crony Corporate Interest’?” Congress has been demanding repeal of the three agricultural laws whose enactment has triggered a massive protest from farmers. Congressional leader Rahul Gandhi said those of us sitting under dripping tents in the winter rains “are our own intrepid farmers and not strangers.” There is nothing left to see when it comes to the government’s “brutality” towards farmers, he claimed, as he shared some images of agitated farmers braving the winter Congressional leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said about 60 farmers lost life in the course of turmoil due to the “arrogance of the government.”

5. The Prime Minister of Delhi and coordinator of the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, called on the center to accept all the demands of the protesting farmers and to repeal the three agricultural laws. In a tweet before the meeting of the farmers unions protesting with the center, Kejriwal praised their determination to continue their agitation despite the rains and cold weather. “I salute the determination of the farmers who stand firm on the roads despite the rain and cold. I call on the Center to accept all the demands of the farmers and repeal the three black agricultural laws at today’s meeting. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

6. Veteran actor and former MP Dharmendra said before the talks between farmers and the government on Monday that he prayed with all his heart that farmers who mobilize against the three farm laws get justice. “I hope my farmer brothers get justice today. I pray with all my heart. Every noble soul will get relief,” Dharmendra, 84, wrote in Hindi on Twitter. This is not the first time that the icon on the screen has manifested itself in the wake of the farmers’ crisis. In December, Dharmendra urged the center to find a solution to protests over farm laws. “It hurts me a lot to see the suffering of my fellow farmers. The government should do something quickly,” he tweeted.

7. As more people join their agitation, farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws on the Delhi border of Singhu have installed giant LED screens and speakers to reach as many protesters as possible. As their turmoil entered on the 37th, teams that run farm unions have also equipped themselves with walkie-talkies to contact each other and send messages. From LED screens to loud speakers, the ongoing farmers’ protest on the Singhu border has gone high-tech to optimize accessibility for protesters. With the increase in the number of protesters, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leadership team realized that only a limited number of protesters could hear and see the leaders and hear their speeches. To solve this problem, two 8 x 10 foot LED screens were installed near the stage, and speakers were placed every few kilometers along the at least 10 km long stretch.

8. Haryana’s opposition leader, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that the congressional legislature party would provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of farmers who died during the agitation against the center’s agricultural laws. . Hooda said all MLAs in Congress would make efforts to help families. Hooda also required the state government to provide financial aid and government work to one member of each family. He said it was the government’s responsibility to do so, as people have lost their lives due to their stubborn and callous attitude. “In such a situation, the government should come forward to help the affected families without delay. If the current government does not do this, then this work will be done when the next congressional government is formed, ”said the former prime minister.

9. The routes connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida through the Ghazipur and Chilla borders remained partially closed due to protests by farmers, traffic police said. They advised travelers to take alternative routes to reach Delhi through the Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders. In a series of tweets, the traffic police said that the borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh are closed for transit. “Please take the alternate route through the school toll tax borders of Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Road and GTK. Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road and NH -44, “it read. “The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed to traffic coming from Noida and Ghaziabad to Delhi due to protests from farmers. Please take an alternative route to get to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni Borders “, said. Traffic police said the Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for transit. “The Jhatikara border is open only for LMVs (cars / light motor vehicles), two-wheelers and pedestrian movement,” he said in another tweet. According to the traffic police, people traveling to Haryana can take the routes across the borders of Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

10. Thirty-five students from Panjab University have written to Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde and other Supreme Court justices requesting an investigation into the alleged atrocities committed by the police against farmers protesting in Delhi borders against the three agricultural laws. Aanchal Sawa, one of the signatories to the letter, said that the supreme court registry has provided the journal number to the letter that can be recorded and heard as PIL. In the open letter, the students of the University’s Center for Human Rights and Duties have denounced that there has been an “illegitimate use of water cannons, tear gas projectiles and lathis on peasants who were protesting peacefully” by the police authorities who needs to be investigated. In pursuit of an investigation into police excesses and the illegal detention of some protesters, the letter also asked the authorities for instructions to “withdraw all cases against innocent farmers who were registered under political vendetta.” “Lead governments at both the central and state levels to ensure the safety of all protesters and provide basic services for all, especially women, children and the elderly. Mobile sanitary vans must be provided at protest sites, ”he said.

