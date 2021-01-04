The center develops a plan for the launch of the vaccine

Opinion

From retired doctors and nurses to domestic guards and civil defense personnel and even volunteers from Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathans, the Center and state governments will leverage all available human resources for the smooth implementation of the world’s largest vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Each vaccination site, according to official guidelines, would consist of at least three rooms and would require a number of staff to perform specific tasks.

Vaccination Officer 1 would be from the Police, Home Guards, Civil Defense, the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the National Service Scheme (NSS) or the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan. Their job would be to “check the registration status of a vaccine recipient and make sure” that entry to the vaccination center is regulated.

India’s vaccination campaign against Covid-19 aims to offer protection against the viral disease to 300 million people by July, including healthcare workers, front-line workers, and those most at risk of infection. They would be inoculated in large public and private health facilities with a minimum of 100 vaccines covered in each session.

“For health facilities with fewer than 100 beneficiaries, their front-line health workers would be sent to another vaccination site,” an official familiar with the plan said on condition of anonymity. .

The duty of Vaccination Officer 2 would be to verify the identification documents of the recipients. Vaccination Officers 3 and 4 will be the support staff who will be responsible for crowd management and will ensure that each recipient spends 30 minutes on site after receiving a vaccine to see if there is an adverse reaction. Support staff would also provide information, education and communication (IEC) messages and support to the vaccinator and the vaccination team.

Although the documentary verification and identification of the beneficiaries would be carried out in the first room, the second room would be used exclusively for the administration of the vaccine.

In this room, vaccination officers (doctors, nurses, pharmacists, auxiliary nurse midwives, health visitors, anyone else authorized to administer the vaccine) injected the vaccine intramuscularly with a self-disabling syringe.

Indian drug authorities last week approved Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech for emergency use for the intended list of recipients. Officials have identified Covishield, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca Plc., As the main vaccine for India’s immunization campaign against Covid-19, while Covaxin would be a complementary measure.

Officials added that the Covid-19 vaccination may not be done on a daily basis, but on select days of a week. “We also have to ensure that the ongoing universal immunization program is not hampered. Each state has specific days allotted for the UIP. The Covid vaccination program is likely to take place on the other days, ”said a senior official involved in the planning.

The Center’s guidelines sent to states say: “Essential health services, including existing routine immunization sessions, must not be affected or interrupted.”

While the manufacturer of the vaccine would be responsible for safely transporting the vaccine to designated destination points in state capitals and large cities, state authorities must maintain the safety of the vaccine during storage, transportation, and delivery of the vaccine. vaccine to inoculation sites.