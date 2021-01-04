India Top Headlines

Steady drop in number of active cases in India due to decline in daily infections: Ministry of Health | India News

NEW DELHI: The decline in daily Covid-19 cases in India has ensured a steady drop in the number of active cases, constituting 2.36 percent of total infections, while higher tests have led to the positivity rate to drop further to 5.89 percent The Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Accumulated tests from India have topped 17.5 million rupees (17.56.35,761), with 7.35,978 samples analyzed the day before, it said.

“One million million tests were conducted in the past 11 days. Higher tests have led to a further decrease in the cumulative positivity rate to 5.89 percent,” the ministry said.

India’s testing infrastructure has gotten a boost with 2,299 labs across the country, he said.

There was a net decrease of 3,267 cases in total active cases the day before, the ministry said.

As to date, the number of active cases from India stands at 2.43,953.

India’s Covid-19 recoveries are slowly approaching one crore. The total number of recovered cases has increased to 99,46,867, which translates into a recovery rate of 96.19%.

A total of 19,557 people had recovered the previous day, the ministry said.

Of the new recoveries, 76.76% were found to be concentrated in ten states and union territories (UT): Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka .

Kerala recorded the highest number of recoveries in a single day with 4,668, followed by 2,064 in Maharashtra and 1,432 in West Bengal.

Of the new cases, 83.90% were concentrated in 10 states and UT: Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Kerala reported the highest number of new cases with 4,600. Maharashtra reported 3,282 new cases, while West Bengal reported 896.

Another 10 states and UT (Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab and Tamil Nadu) accounted for 77.57% of the 214 deaths recorded the previous day.

Maharashtra reported 35 deaths, followed by 26 in West Bengal and 25 in Kerala.

