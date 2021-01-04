Srinagar Gathering: Relatives of Killed Youth Protest, Demand Bodies, Fair Poll

Opinion

The families of two of the three young men who were killed in a meeting with security forces on December 30 protested in Srinagar on Monday demanding their bodies and an impartial investigation into the matter.

Although the army and the police have maintained that they were militants, the families of the young people have attested to their innocence.

Police also released alleged videos of the cordoned off house where the trio – Turkawangam’s Zubair Ahmad, Shopian; Ajaz Maqbool and Athar Mushtaq from Putrigam, Pulwama, were killed in Hokersar-Lawaypora, Srinagar. The security force had claimed that the youths were repeatedly asked to surrender on the night of December 29 and the morning of December 30.

Athar and Zubair’s family members gathered at the Press Colony here carrying banners “Stop the murder of the innocents” and “We want a full investigation.” The protesters, including the elderly and women, shouted slogans demanding justice.

“He had bullets in his chest. The soldiers’ mothers and sisters congratulated them for shooting at terrorists, but he was just a 16-year-old boy, ”lamented Mushtaq Ahmad, Athar’s father.

“Are the soldiers happy to take a piece of my heart from me? You (security forces) killed my son to feed your children. What a shame, ”he said.

While police and military have said the trio were killed in an exchange of gunfire, their families have refuted the claim by saying they were civilians. Athar was a class 11 student, Aijaz was pursuing graduation while Zubair was a skilled worker, according to their families.

Mushtaq said he wanted justice. “I do not want money. I just want my son’s body, ”he said.

“He lies buried there in the snow (in Ganderbal). Who should I tell? Aren’t the people of India listening? I want to tell the people of the world that I want justice. I love my son, he is 16 years old. Either they give me my son or they bury me there, ”he demanded.

As part of protocol, authorities have been burying the militants’ bodies far from their homes, allowing only a few relatives to be part of the police-organized burial. The trio killed on December 30 were taken to Ganderbal, about 110 km from Pulwama, for burial.

Police Releases Surrender Appeal Videos

On Monday, police released two videos of the surrounded house that allegedly showed the forces asking those inside to surrender. “On the evening of 12/29/20 after the cordon in Hokersar, troops are repeatedly appealing to trapped terrorists to come out and surrender with guarantees that they will not be harmed,” Kashmir police said in a tweet.

“In Hokersar on 12/30/2020 in the morning hours, the troops are once again appealing to the trapped terrorists to get out on the ground and surrender to them,” he said in another tweet with a video.

Politicians seek a quick investigation

Meanwhile, Kashmir’s political parties have requested an investigation into the encounter after claims by families.

The vice president of the National Conference, Omar Abdullah, on Monday asked LG Manoj Sinha to hand over the bodies. “LG has promised a fair and prompt investigation at this meeting when JKNC Lok Sabha member Hansain Masoodi spoke to him about it recently. In the meantime, we hope that LG orders the delivery of the bodies to the families, ”he said in a tweet.

However, the police have said that according to their controls, Aijaz and Athar were surface workers (OGW) of militants.

“Background checks also reveal that Aijaz and Athar, both OGWs, provided logistical support to the terrorists. The background and the checks also show that both were radically inclined and had assisted the terrorists of the LeT group (now called TRF), ”police said in a statement.