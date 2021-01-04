SC treats letter from Panjab Univ students on excesses against farmers as PIL | India News
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition from 35 students from Panjab University, who had written a letter to the Chief Justice urging him to become aware of the “excesses” against protesting farmers. The higher court has registered the letter as PIL.
The students have asked the high court for instructions to order an investigation into the action of the Haryana police in the unlawful use of water cannons, tear gas projectiles and lathis against peacefully protesting farmers. The letter claimed that farmers are protesting peacefully, but the government it is not sensitive to these issues.
The students have urged the Chief Justice to instruct the Haryana police and the Delhi police to drop all cases against innocent farmers that were recorded as political vendetta and order an investigation into the cases of illegal detention of farmers. “First of all, in a democratic country, the will and the feelings of the people are sine-qua-non. But, here the government of India is becoming deaf and totally indifferent to the plight of farmers. We believe that the course of action taken by the Government
India is insensitive to understanding farmers’ feelings, ”the letter says.
Students from the Panjab University Center for Human Rights and Duties, Chandigarh, sought guidance from both the Center and state governments to ensure the safety of all protesters and provide basic services to all, especially women, children and the elderly. . Mobile toilet vans must be provided at protest sites.
Farmers have been protesting at various borders in Delhi for over a month, calling on the government to repeal the three recently enacted farm laws.
The students also looked for a direction to curb fake news and action against media channels that indulge in misrepresentation and polarization of the whole issue.
On December 17, the Supreme Court had unequivocally ruled that it will not interfere with the protest of the peasants and that the right to protest is a fundamental right. However, he emphasized the formation of a committee made up of independent and impartial people, experts in the field of agriculture, to resolve the impasse between the Center and the farmers’ unions.
A bank headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and made up of justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had said: “We clarify that this Court will not interfere with the protest in question. In fact, the right to protest is part of a fundamental right and it can, in fact, be exercised subject to public order. ” The high court observation came after the Center learned that roads are blocked by police to prevent protesters / farmers from entering Delhi.
