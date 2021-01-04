‘Reliance Affidavit in Punjab and Haryana HC Full of False Claims’: Farmers Corps

Opinion

Hours after Reliance addressed the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the damage to its cellular infrastructure and the forced closure of its stores, a body of farmers across India said the affidavit filed by the company in court is full. of “false” claims.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordinating Committee (AIKSCC), which represents 250 farmers’ organizations in the country, said the affidavit given by Reliance Industries in court is simply a “ploy to serve their business interests” .

“Reliance’s industry affidavit is full of false claims that it did not enter the crop market and seize farmland. In Raigarh, Maharashtra and elsewhere, Reliance has seized large tracts of land and must return them before making any false claims, ”the AIKSCC said in a statement.

The subsidiary of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s firm, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking “urgent intervention by government authorities to completely stop illegal acts of vandalism ( of telecommunications towers) by criminals. “Reliance said that it” has nothing to do with the three agricultural laws currently being debated in the country, and in no way benefits from them. “

The company said it does not do “corporate or contract farming” and has not purchased “any agricultural land, directly or indirectly, in Punjab / Haryana or anywhere else in India, for the purpose of” corporate “farming or” for contract. “Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited in the court petition sought action against the wrongdoers for causing damage to its network infrastructure and forcibly closing its stores in Punjab.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting on the borders of Delhi for more than a month against the three laws of the Center.