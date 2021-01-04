India Top Headlines

Pragya Thakur Says Parliamentary Law Against Stoners Corresponds to Response to Attacks on Ram bhakts India News

MUMBAI: Backing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh’s law against stoning, BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur said on Monday that the BJP government is giving an adequate response to those who are attacking the ‘Ram bhakts’ collecting funds for the construction of Ram. A temple and a law should be established to punish such people.

“The Madhya Pradesh government is giving an adequate response to those who attack Ram bhakts by raising funds for the construction of the Ram temple. These attacks are an attempt by the left to disturb the communal peace. A law should be enacted to punish them. people, “Thakur said while speaking to the media.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that strict measures and laws are needed against those who indulge in stone throwing.

The new Madhya Pradesh law will reportedly have a provision to auction off the assets of stonecutters to reimburse damage done to public property or an individual.

The law comes in the wake of a recent stoning incident, after which more than 24 people were arrested in the Gautampura area of ​​Indore on December 29.

A public awareness rally was reportedly organized from Dharmat to Chandkhedi, Kanwasa, Sunala and back to Rudrakhya via Khadotya in connection with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where a stoning incident occurred after some people oppose the demonstration.

Thakur’s comments came after he appeared before the NIA Special Court today, in relation to the Malegaon explosion case in 2008. The NIA Special Court in Mumbai has postponed the hearing of the NIA case to tomorrow. Malegaon explosion in 2008.

