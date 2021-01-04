India Top Headlines

Pragya Thakur Appears Before a Special NIA Court in the Malegaon Blast Case in 2008 | India News

MUMBAI: Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, a defendant in the Malegaon explosion case in 2008 and a BJP deputy, appeared before a special NIA court in Mumbai on Monday.

Thakur was present along with four other defendants, including Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, retired Major Ramesh Upadhyay and Sameer Kulkarni and Sudhakar Chaturvedi. Two co-defendants were not present.

The special court of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) published the procedure until Tuesday, as the defendant’s defense attorney was unable to attend the hearing due to the requirement and therefore was unable to conduct the scheduled cross-examination of a prosecution witness.

Thakur said he has certain health problems and medical tests were done. Defense attorney JP Mishra requested an exemption for his regular presence. The court asked him to submit a request for exemption, but also told him that he must remain present when requested by the court.

On December 19, special prosecutor Avinash Rasal in the case had “firmly opposed” her earlier request for a waiver and alleged that Thakur, a defendant, was “performing her normal duties until December 17, but was later admitted to Hospital”. “It seems that defendant No. 1 tried to avoid going to court,” the SPP had said on the last date but in view of her commitment to appear on January 4, 2021, she had said that her allegation can be considered but with a order for her to remain present on January 4, if appropriate action is not taken.

Therefore, the court had admitted her request and given her one “last chance” to appear on January 4, which she complied with.

Six people died and more than 100 were injured when a bomb exploded in Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

