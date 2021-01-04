political-dispute-erupts-over-the-assassination-of-the-tdp-leader

Opinion

Hyderabad: The leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and former sarpanch from the village of Pedagarlapadu, Puramsetti Ankulu, 55, was killed in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night, sparking a political dispute with the TDP. which accuses the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of perpetrating political violence in the state.

Ankulu is the second TDP leader assassinated in a week; A district spokesperson, Nandam Subbaiah, was killed in Kadapa’s Proddaturu village shortly after posting comments on social media about alleged irregularities in the state government’s housing site distribution program.

The YRSCP has denied a role in both deaths.

According to the police, Ankulu’s body was found Sunday night at a construction site in the city of Dachepalli with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat.

Guntur (rural) Police Superintendent Vishal Gunni said three task forces have been formed to investigate the case. “We are investigating all angles of the assassination, including factional violence and financial disputes between Ankulu and others,” Gunni said.

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that four people may be involved in the murder. “We realized that Ankulu also escaped an assassination attempt in the past. We have yet to track his mobile phone, which can provide vital clues, ”said the SP.

A murder case has been filed under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Ankulu’s family members said in her police report that she received a phone call around 7 pm Sunday and left home to meet someone. The callers may be involved in the murder, the family alleged.

On Monday, members of the TDP gathered at the murder site and raised slogans against the YSRCP. “It is a cold-blooded assassination by the YSRCP leaders,” said former TDP legislator Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao.

The party’s general secretary, Nara Lokesh, who attended Ankulu’s funeral on Monday afternoon, said there was a lack of vigilance in the state. “It seems that there is no police system to protect people’s lives in Andhra Pradesh. Opposition leaders are under constant threat to their lives under this heartless, faction-led government, ”he said.

In condemning the assassination, TDP President and former Prime Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also alleged that the YSRCP was engaging in a “policy of assassinations” against the opposition.

Naidu said that more than “16 TDP leaders”they have been assassinated in the last 19 months of the government of Prime Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The assassinations of Subbaiah in Proddaturu and Ankulu in Dachepalli reflects the criminal intolerance of YSRCP leaders, who are unable to digest reality when opposition leaders question the government’s failures, corruption and negligence,” Naidu said. it’s a statement.

The YSRCP, however, dismissed the allegations. “Our party has nothing to do with the Ankulu murder. The TDP leaders are making unsubstantiated accusations solely for political gains. We have asked the director general of the police, Gautam Sawang, to carry out an impartial investigation into the murder, ”said Gurajala of the party.said legislator Mahesh Reddy.