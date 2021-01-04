Police officers interrogate former BARC executive director in Taloja jail for TRP scam | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: In the ongoing investigation into the TRP manipulation scam, the Mumbai Police Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) questioned Partho Dasgupta, former executive director of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) for an hour on Sunday in jail in connection with gold and silver ornaments worth 48 lakh rupees found in a bank locker kept by his wife. The police obtained permission from the 37th Metropolitan Court of First Instance to question him.

BARC India measures TV channel audience, which is a crucial metric for advertisers. Dasgupta is the 15th defendant arrested in the TRP scam. Dasgupta, arrested on December 30 and sent to judicial custody, is in the Taloja prison. His attorney Kamlesh Gumre said his bail request is likely to arrive on Monday.

At the request of the Mumbai police, the magistrate, SB Bhajipale, ordered the superintendent of Taloja Jail to make the necessary arrangements for the questioning of Dasgupta. Last week, police in a request for pretrial detention said Republic TV executive editor Arnab Goswami had paid huge sums of money to Dasgupta to manipulate Republic TV’s TRP since its launch in 2017.