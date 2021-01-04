PMC Bank scam: Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha appears before ED

Opinion

Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Monday, the ANI news agency reported. She was summoned to appear before him by the Emergency Department in connection with the PMC Bank scam case.

The agency had said on Friday (January 1) last week that it attached assets worth 72 million rupees from a Maharashtra-based man whose wife allegedly transferred money into Raut’s wife’s account.

The ED claimed that the arrested man, Pravin Raut, had “diverted” Rs 95 crore in funds from the bank affected by the scam in the form of a loan, of which he paid Rs 1.6 crore to his wife, Madhuri Raut, who subsequently transferred 50 lakh rupees in two installments to Varsha Raut, wife of Sanjay Raut, as an “interest-free loan”.

The ED has summoned Varsha Raut for questioning regarding this transaction. The agency notice was skipped three times.

The problem led to a political blame game between the Maharashtra government Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Shiv Sena and the Center led by the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP).

Sanjay Raut said that the BJP wants to overthrow the government of Maharashtra and therefore, by issuing the notice to his wife, he was trying to pressure the Seine.

“We have been receiving messages from the BJP leaders here [in the state] They have drawn up a list of 22 leaders of the three ruling parties to register in various economic cases. Our MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly) Pratap Sarnaik [who, along with his relatives, has also been questioned by ED in another case] It is one of them. Some state leaders of the BJP regularly visit the ED office and obtain important documents related to the leaders of the ruling parties in Maharashtra. The BJP is playing a dirty game in the political rivalry by involving the wives and relatives of the leaders who demonstrate against it, ”Raut said during a press conference on December 28.

He also said that details about the Rs 50 lakh transaction have already been submitted to the ED during correspondence.

The ED had filed a criminal money laundering case to investigate the alleged loan fraud at the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) in October last year against Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), its promoters Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan , his son Sarang Wadhawan, his former president Waryam Singh and former managing director Joy Thomas.

He learned of an FIR economic crime wing of the Mumbai police against him who accused them of causing “unfair losses, prima facie in the amount of Rs 4,355 million to PMC Bank, and corresponding profits to themselves”.

The DE has attached assets of Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, the Wadhawan family trust and others worth Rs 293 crore and had seized jewelry worth Rs 63 crore.

In this case, he had also filed a charge sheet.