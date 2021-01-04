pm-modi-will-deliver-the-inaugural-speech-today-at-the-national-metrology-conclave

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually deliver the inaugural address at the National Metrology Conclave on Monday. The theme of the conclave is ‘Metrology for the inclusive growth of the nation’. The conclave, organized by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physics Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, has been completed 74 years after its inception.

On Sunday, the prime minister made the announcement on Twitter. “At 11 am on January 4, the National Metrology Conclave would be inaugurated. The National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya would dedicate themselves to the nation. The first stone for the National Environmental Standards Laboratory would also be laid, ”he tweeted.

The national atomic time scale generates Indian standard time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds, the PTI news agency reported. Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya supports laboratory testing and calibration to ensure quality. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will help self-sufficiency in the certification of ambient air and industrial emission monitoring equipment, according to PTI.

A statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Sunday said that the Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, will also be present on the occasion.