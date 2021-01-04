Media Report on Charge Sheet, My Attorney Hasn’t Received It Yet: Umar Khalid Tells Court

Opinion

Former JNU student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with his alleged role in the conspiracy that led to communal riots in northeast Delhi, told a Delhi court on Monday that a “vicious media campaign” against him is affecting your right to a free and fair trial. , while claiming that despite the fact that a supplementary charge sheet filed against him was in all the media, the police still have to deliver a copy of it to his lawyer.

Khalid, who was produced at the Tihar prison complex via video conference, told Metropolitan Chief Magistrate Dinesh Kumar that the supplemental charge sheet on the riots released by the police on December 26 is in all news reports. and sought directions to the investigating officer to find out how the media obtained the charge sheet even before a defendant was named. “An obvious pattern of selected disclosure statements leaking” is affecting his right to a free trial, he said.

Contradicting news reports citing the supplemental charge sheet, Khalid also told the court that he had not signed any statement admitting his involvement in the riots.

Khalid’s lawyer also said that the media does not adhere to its code of ethics and that they have omitted an important word “alleged” in news reports. The court, after hearing brief arguments, released the matter for a further hearing on Tuesday.

According to the charge sheet, Khalid was arrested for stoking riots in the Khajuri Khas area in February last year. Suspended AAP councilor Tahir Hussain and United Against Hate (UAH), an NGO, leader Khalid Saifi are also co-defendants in this case.

Hearing the pleas of several other defendants in riot cases, on December 24 CMM Dinesh Kumar ordered the police to provide the copy of the charge sheet to the defendants before the next hearing date. The magistrate is expected to hear the case on January 7.

“It has been noted that the IOs of various cases are not delivering the copies to the defendants despite the court’s instructions on time, resulting in a delay in the delivery of various cases to the session court to proceed with the procedures in the matter. Therefore, a copy of this order is sent to the DCP, northeast, to issue an order to the IOs in all police stations to provide the copy of the charge sheet to the accused in good time before the next hearing date, ”Kumar said in the request on December 24.

He had also requested a report on why the charge sheet was not delivered on time.