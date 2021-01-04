India Top Headlines

IT Records Robert Vadra’s Statement in Benami Property Case | India News

NEW DELHI: Income tax department officials began recording Robert Vadra’s statement in connection with a Benami property case on Monday.

An IT department source related to the investigation told IANS: “An IT team is at Vadra’s residence to record their statement in the Benami properties matter.”

Vadra is married to the Secretary General of Congress, Priyanka Gandhi. He has not been able to join the investigation due to the Covid pandemic.

In addition to the IT department, Vadra is under investigation by executive management in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) related to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property in 12, Bryanston Square, for a value of 1.9 million pounds. . It is alleged that this property belongs to him. He is currently on early bail.

