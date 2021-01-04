Indigenous Covid-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Benefits Of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Opinion

A day after the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) gave its go-ahead for emergency use approval for two indigenous Covid-19 vaccines on Sunday, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called it the leap. of science and the manifestation of the spirit of India. of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Naidu, quoted in a statement from the Vice President’s Secretariat, emphasized that this development can benefit not only the Indians but also humanity in general. He also called on people to express the same spirit by taking the vaccine as they did as they persevered through the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“India is at the forefront of protecting humanity from deadly disease by demonstrating its ability to mass produce the much-needed vaccine and also offer its own version. The indigenous vaccine from India (Covaxin) has certain unique characteristics based on the whole virus approach. This is a commendable achievement and all concerned deserve praise for their perseverance in foresight and the fruit of energetic efforts, ”the statement said.

Referring to the devastating effects of Covid-19 in the previous year, Naidu praised the vigorous scientific efforts to launch vaccines.

He further said: “While the celebrations can wait until every person in need receives the vaccine, it is not out of context to say hello to this optimistic moment.”

He noted that India’s vigorous efforts to make vaccines available offer hope to people around the world, giving India a leadership role in the collective fight against the most feared health challenge of the last 100 years. since the Spanish flu outbreak.

Noting that the development and administration of the vaccine is governed by a strict regime of protocols and strict monitoring of the corresponding data without any commitment, the vice president referred to the regulator’s assurance to the nation of due diligence before giving approval of the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin. Yesterday.

“India’s scientific leap with the announcement of the vaccine is a clear manifestation of the spirit of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It shows what a self-sufficient India means not only to its people but also to the rest of the world. India, standing tall at this critical moment, is one of the great results. It vindicates our spirit of sharing and caring for everyone. The launch of the vaccine that will soon begin is a certain beginning to leave behind the miseries and anxieties of the past year, ”the statement said.

Naidu noted that the country increased in unison in 2020 in handling the Covid situation with national leadership both in the Center and in the Union States / Territories (UT) working together.