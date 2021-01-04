India will soon start the world’s largest vaccination campaign, says PM Modi

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India is about to start the world’s largest vaccination program, a day after the country formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). .

“The whole country is in debt to all the scientists and technicians,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the National Metrology Caucus by videoconference.

Prime Minister Modi also dedicated the National Atomic Time Scale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya to the nation, laying the foundation stone for the National Environmental Standards Laboratory. The Union Minister of Health, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, was also present on the occasion.

Launching the Make In India program, PM Modi said: “We do not want to fill the world with Indian products, but we must win the hearts of all Indian products customers in every corner of the world. We have to make sure that ‘Made In India’ must have global demand and acceptance. “

PM Modi also asked CSIR scientists to discuss and converse with students from educational institutes across the country and share their experiences with NextGen.

“CSIR scientists must interact with more and more students in the country, share their experiences from the coronavirus period and the work done in this field of research with the new generation,” said PM Modi. This will help prepare a new generation of young scientists in the coming tomorrow, he added.