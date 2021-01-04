India Top Headlines

India registers 16,504 new cases of Covid-19 | India News

NEW DELHI: New daily Covid-19 cases in the country remained below 20,000 for the third day in a row, bringing the number of virus cases to 1.03.40.469, while recoveries rose to 99.46 lakh , according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Monday.

A total of 16,504 tested positive for coronavirus infection in one day. The death toll rose to 1,49,649 with 214 new deaths, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 99,46,867, raising the national recovery rate to 96.19 percent, while the Covid-19 fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. hundred.

The number of active Covid-19 cases remained below 3 lakh for the fourteenth day in a row.

There are 2,43,953 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country that comprise 2.36 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, until January 3, 17,56,35,761 samples have been analyzed and 7,35,978 samples on Sunday.

