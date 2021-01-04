India registers 16,504 new cases of Covid-19, 214 deaths in 24 hours

Opinion

India recorded 16,504 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 214 related deaths between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which has raised the country’s tally to 10,340. 469. There were 16,432 cases of the coronavirus disease on December 29 of last year. The number of active Covid-19 cases stayed below the 250,000 mark for the second day in a row at 243,953.

According to the Ministry of Health, 9,946,867 people have recovered so far with 19,557 Covid-19 patients cured or discharged across the country in the last 24 hours. The national recovery rate has risen to 96.19%. The new daily recoveries have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 38 days, show data from the Ministry of Health. The gap between recovered and active cases has widened even further and is now 9,702,914.