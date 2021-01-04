india-begins-un-security-council-mandate-by-vowing-to-speak-out-against-terrorism

Opinion

India began its eighth term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council on Monday with the stated aim of raising its voice against terrorism, speaking out for the developing world and bringing “inclusive human-centered solutions” to affairs. of global peace and security. .

India technically joined the Security Council on January 1, which was a public holiday. The term began Monday with a flag installation ceremony, accompanied by the other four countries that joined as non-permanent members: Norway, Ireland, Kenya and Mexico.

“We will use our mandate to provide inclusive and human-centered solutions to international peace and security issues. India will be a voice for the developing world, ”said TS Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN, after a short ceremony.

“We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity such as terrorism,” he added.

The permanent representative also reiterated India’s “very strong commitment to reformed multilateralism”, which in the context of the United Nations mainly includes an expanded Security Council, with a permanent membership for itself, to make the body more representative of the world today.

“India comes to the Security Council as the largest democracy representing one sixth of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, the rule of law, a just and equitable international system and to peace, security and justice. development, “Tirumurti said. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we are united as one, united by our spirit of democracy, pluralism and commitment to fundamental rights.”

India will also use the term to focus on peacekeeping, peacebuilding, maritime security, women and youth, especially in conflict situations, and technology with a human face will receive our attention while on the Council. added.

India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland, and Mexico will join Vietnam, Niger, Estonia, Tunisia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as the five non-permanent members already there, and the five permanent members: the United States, the United Kingdom, France. . , Russia and China.

India won the eighth term in elections last June and obtained 184 of the 192 votes cast. He was last on the council in a two-year term ending in 2012. His previous terms were 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, and 1991-1992.