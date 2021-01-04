hyderabad-and-dubai-airports-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-for-continued-movement-of-vaccines

Opinion

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai airports for the construction of a unique vaccine air cargo corridor product called HYDXB-VAXCOR (Hyderabad Global Vaccine Corridor to Dubai), he said. on Monday the largest infrastructure.

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the context of the city becoming a hub for the Covid-19 vaccine and other antidotes with several vaccine manufacturers based here, a press release from the main infrastructure said.

The MoU was signed by Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMRHIA, Saurabh Kumar, CEO of GMRHAC and Eugene Barry, EVP-Commercial, Dubai Airports Corporation in a virtual ceremony held last week, he said.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here and Dubai Airports will prioritize shipments of temperature sensitive vaccines moving between both airports for additional connections to multiple continents as part of the “HYDXB-VAXCOR” and build this key differentiating service offering and value proposition for vaccine customers and logistics stakeholders, he said.

This agreement will lead to the deployment of customized and simplified processes and infrastructure support to streamline the journey of the Covid-19 vaccine from the manufacturing unit to the airport and center logistics to delivery to end customers, according to the statement.

The partnership also involves technology collaboration, whereby the entities will explore and work together on an integrated IT solution that will provide end-to-end visibility, including shipping temperature and status tracking for customers while cargo is in. transit between Hyderabad and Dubai and during your onward journey to various global destinations.

Pradeep Panicker said that in today’s global context, there is a need for meticulous planning and collaborations to ensure the safe and efficient air transport of Covid-19 vaccines and consequently “HYDXB-VAXCOR” is being offered for global distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

“We are also significantly improving our handling capabilities for Covid-19 vaccine shipments that require cold to ultra-cold temperature ranges and becoming India’s largest air cargo hub for both export / import and domestic distribution of the vaccine, ”Panicker said.

Paul Griffiths, Executive Director of Dubai Airports, said that a large increase in demand for efficient, safe and reliable global distribution of large volumes of Covid-19 vaccines is expected in the coming months.

“As the world’s premier center of choice, we wanted to be prepared to respond and meet that demand. Our partnership with GMR-Hyderabad is perfectly timed just as the global race to develop vaccines enters the final stage.

This corridor is the result of our proactive strategy to be prepared with innovative, collaborative and agile shipping solutions for the industry, ”added Griffiths.