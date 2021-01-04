Farmers protest LIVE updates: government and agricultural union leaders to meet today, borders still affected

Opinion

In their seventh attempt to end the jam on the three agricultural laws, ministers representing the central government and 40 agricultural union leaders are set for talks in Delhi on Monday. Two key demands from farmers are expected to be on the table for the government to consider.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform for agricultural unions, has upped the ante and said that thousands of farmers will arrive in the capital on their tractors for their own Republic Day parade if their demands are not met by January 26. . Republic Day – An Event of Global Significance – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is scheduled to attend.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old farmer, who was part of the agitation against farm laws at UP Gate in Ghaziabad, reportedly died by suicide in a portable toilet near the protest site on Saturday. So far, 47 people have died at various protest sites since farmers began their agitation against three controversial farm laws passed by Parliament in September last year, said the national spokesman for the Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait.

Despite the ongoing rains and cold snap in northern India, farmers agitating against the Center’s agricultural laws stood firm on the borders of the national capital and continued their protest for the past 39 days.

Why are farmers protesting?

In one of the largest strikes in decades witnessed by India, farmers are demanding that the Center repeal the three contentious laws. Basically, the laws change the way Indian farmers do business by creating free markets, as opposed to a decades-old network of government markets, which allow traders to store essential commodities for future sales and establish a national framework. for contract farming.

These laws are the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act. 2020.

Here are the latest updates:

10.11am: Chilla and Ghazipur borders in Delhi remain partially closed

The Ghazipur and Chilla borders connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida remain partially blocked on Monday with only one road open for those leaving Delhi. At both borders, traffic heading towards Delhi was diverted, and farmers blocked a road as they continued their agitation against three new farm laws.