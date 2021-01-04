Farm laws will not be repealed, government tells farmers’ leaders in seventh round of talks

Opinion

The government ruled out a repeal of the three farm laws during the seventh round of talks on Monday asking the delegation of 41 farm union leaders to point out what they found objectionable in the legislation, one farm leader said, resulting in a clash. The meeting is still going on.

The government, represented by Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash, told participating agricultural leaders that the government would review any clauses that farmers have problems with.

“The government said it wanted to go clause by clause of the three agricultural laws. He said the laws cannot be repealed. We told them that there is only one way, which is to repeal the laws and bring a law that guarantees minimum support prices, ”agricultural leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan told HT from inside the place by phone.

The government also wanted to first discuss a proposal on the minimum support price (MSP), which farmers rejected before heading to a snack.

Unlike the last round, the Union ministers did not share the lunch brought by the farmers.

Two key demands from farmers – the complete rollback of three farm laws that farmers say will affect their livelihoods and a law guaranteeing minimum support prices for agricultural products – were on the agenda during Monday’s talks.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the platform for agricultural unions, has hardened its position, saying that thousands of farmers will enter the capital on their tractors for their own Republic Day parade if their demands are not met before January 26.