Families of 2 murdered men in Srinagar meet with a protest, policemen insist they were OGW

The families of the two of the three young men who died in a security forces meeting on December 30 protested in Srinagar on Monday demanding their bodies that have been buried in Ganderbal and an impartial investigation into the encounter.

Although the army and police have insisted that they were militants, the families of the youths continued to claim that they were innocent.

Police also released alleged videos of the cordoned-off house where the trio – Zubair Ahmad from the Turkawangam Shopian, Ajaz Maqbool and Athar Mushtaq (16-17 years old) from Putrigam Pulwama – were killed in Hokersar-Lawaypora Srinagar claiming they were repeatedly asked to stand. yield. on the night of December 29 and in the morning of December 30.

Relatives of Athar Mushtaq and Zubair Ahmad gathered at the Press Colony in Srinagar carrying banners reading “Stop the killing of innocents” and “We want a full investigation.” Amid laments, protesters, including old men and women, shouted slogans demanding justice. The protest lasted about an hour with the participation of a few dozen people.

“He had bullets in his chest. The soldiers’ mothers and sisters then congratulate you saying that you have fired on terrorists at the front. But he was just a 16-year-old boy, ”said a crybaby Mushtaq Ahmad, Athar’s father.

“Are the soldiers happy now taking a piece of my heart? You killed my son to feed your children. What a shame, ”he said.

While police and military have said the trio were killed in an exchange of gunfire at Hokersar-Lawaypora in Srinagar, their families have refuted the claim and said they were civilians. Athar was a class 11 student, Aijaz was pursuing graduation while Zubair was a skilled worker, according to their families.

Mushtaq said he wanted justice. “I do not want money. I just want my son’s body, ”he said.

“He lies buried there in the snow (in Ganderbal). Who should I tell? Aren’t the people of India listening? I want to tell the people of the world that I want justice. I love my son, he is only 16 years old. I’m already dead. Either they give me my son or they bury me there, ”he said.

As part of protocol, authorities have been burying the militants’ bodies far from their homes, allowing only a few relatives to be part of the police-organized burial. The trio killed on December 30 were taken to Ganderbal, about 110 km from Pulwama, for burial.

Police have rejected the families’ claims, but vowed to investigate the case from every possible angle.

On Monday, police released two videos of the surrounded house that allegedly showed the forces asking those inside to surrender. “On 12/29/20 night after the cordon in Hokersar, troops are repeatedly calling on trapped terrorists to come out and surrender with assurances that they will not be harmed,” Kashmir police said in a tweet.

“In Hokersar on 12/30/2020 in the morning hours, the troops are once again appealing to the trapped terrorists to get out on the ground and surrender to them,” he said in another tweet with a video.

Almost all major Kashmiri political parties have raised questions about the meeting following claims from families.

The vice president of the national conference, Omar Abdullah, on Monday asked Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to facilitate the delivery of the bodies. “LG promised a fair and speedy investigation at this meeting when JKNC Lok sabha member Hansain Masoodi spoke to him about it recently. In the meantime, we hope that LG orders the delivery of the bodies to the families, ”he said in a tweet.

“It is very important that the investigation of this meeting concludes as soon as possible. Only a fair and transparent investigation, already promised by @manojsinha, will satisfy the families who have lost loved ones who, according to them, were innocent, “he said.

However, the police have said that their checks have revealed that Aijaz and Athar were militant land workers.

“Background checks also revealed that Aijaz and Ather Mushtaq, both OGW (militant ground workers) provided logistical support to the terrorists in various ways. The background and the checks also show that both were radically inclined and had assisted the terrorists of the LeT group (now called TRF), ”police said in a statement.