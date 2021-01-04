Ensure global acceptance of Make in India; strengthen the Indian brand through quality and credibility: PM Narendra Modi | India News
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that we have to ensure that there is not only global demand, but also global acceptance of ‘Make in India’ products and called for the strengthening of the India brand on the basis of quality and credibility.
Prime Minister Modi made the remarks at the opening of the National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya, via video conference on Monday.
“We have to make sure that there is not only global demand, but also global acceptance of ‘Make in India’ products. We have to strengthen the India brand on the basis of quality and credibility,” Prime Minister Modi said during his speech. .
“Indian scientists have succeeded in creating two Covid-19 vaccines ‘made in India’. The country is proud of its scientists,” he added.
Today our scientists are dedicating the national atomic time scale and the governing material system of India to the nation. The first stone of the country’s first national laboratory for environmental standards was also laid, the prime minister said.
This new development will increase the pride of the country in the new decade, added the Prime Minister.
Additionally, he noted that the world’s largest Covid vaccination program will also start in India.
“For this, the country is very proud of the contribution of its scientists. Today is also the day to remember the moment when our scientific institutions, all of you, worked day and night together to develop the vaccine to defeat Covid,” he added. .
CSIR and other institutions came together to face all challenges and find solutions to new situations, said the Prime Minister.
“With your support, awareness has been raised about these science institutes in the country today,” he said.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also dedicate ‘National Atomic Time Scale’ and ‘Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya’ to the nation, laying the foundation stone of ‘National Environmental Standards Laboratory’.
The National Atomic Time Scale generates Indian Standard Time with an accuracy of 2.8 nanoseconds. Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya supports laboratory testing and calibration to ensure quality, on par with international standards. The National Environmental Standards Laboratory will assist self-sufficiency in the certification of ambient air and industrial emissions monitoring equipment.
The 2021 National Metrology Conclave is being organized by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi, which is entering its 75th year of establishment.
