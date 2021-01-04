CPI (M) leader says Sourav is under pressure to join politics, sets off a storm – kolkata

Opinion

The statement by CPI (M) senior leader Ashok Bhattacharya that BCCI president and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, who suffered a heart attack and is now hospitalized, was under pressure to join politics created a storm on Sunday.

Speculation abounded that the former heavy hitter will join the BJP ahead of the state assembly elections scheduled for April-May this year. But Ganguly himself never made his intentions to take the political step very clear.

He underwent angioplasty after a “mild” heart attack on Saturday. He is being treated in a private hospital in Calcutta.

“Some people wanted to use Ganguly politically. That probably put pressure on him. It is not a political element. He should be known as Sourav, the sports icon, ”said Bhattacharya, a longtime family friend of the BCCI president.

“We must not pressure him (for joining politics). I told Sourav last week that he should not join politics and he did not oppose my views, ”said Bhattacharya, who visited Ganguly in hospital.

Reacting to the former minister’s comments, BJP state chairman Dilip Ghosh said: “Some people see politics in everything because of their sick mentality. Like millions of his fans, we just want Sourav to make a full recovery. ”

Trinamool Congress Senior Leader and Minister of State Sobhandeb Chatterjee, who also visited the former cricketer in hospital, said there had never been any effort to incorporate Sourav “into our match.” We are proud to have him as an icon of sport ”. Former Ganguly teammate and Minister of State Lakshmi Ratan Shukla, TMC MLA and daughter of the late BCCI President Jagmohan Dalmiya, Baishali Dalmiya, Uttar Pradesh Senior Vice Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and several others also visited.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited the hospital on Saturday to inquire about his health.

Ganguly had met Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan a week ago “on a courtesy call.”