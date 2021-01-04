India Top Headlines

Congress forms a panel to hold talks with left-wing parties to share seats for the Bengal elections | India News

NEW DELHI: Congress on Monday established a panel led by party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to hold talks with left-wing parties on the allocation of seats and joint programs for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

The committee includes the Chairman of the State of Congress, Chowdhury, the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party, Abdul Mannan, the former Head of State Pradeep Bhattacharya and Nepal Mahato.

“The committee will hold talks with left-wing parties on the allocation of seats and joint programs for the West Bengal elections,” said a statement from the state in charge of Congress, Jitin Prasada.

Last month, Congress formally approved its electoral alliance with left-wing parties for the assembly elections in West Bengal.

The West Bengal PCC had previously recommended an alliance in favor of left-wing parties. Left parties had also favored an alliance with Congress for state elections.

The left and Congress did not participate together in the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal.

The two sides are also clashing in Kerala.

Elections to the West Bengal assembly are due to take place between March and April next year.

Times of India