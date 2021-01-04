Cong and BJP exchange criticism on DCGI’s approval of Indian vaccine

Opinion

On Sunday, Congress called Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine approval grant for restricted use “premature,” saying it can be dangerous.

Party leaders such as Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh and Shashi Tharoor asked the Union Health Minister to explain why mandatory protocols and fact-checking “had been dispensed with” when approving the indigenous vaccine.

Sharma, who heads the parliamentary panel on Internal Affairs, said the issue of granting authorization for the use of vaccines should be approached with caution, as no country has dispensed with mandatory phase 3 trials and data verification.

India’s drug regulator DCGI approved Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield and Covaxin for emergency restricted use on Sunday.

According to the presentations made to the expert panel, the phase 3 trials have not been completed and therefore the safety and efficacy data have not been reviewed, which is a mandatory requirement, Sharma said referring to Covaxin.

“The Ministry of Health must give compelling reasons to dispense with the mandatory protocols and requirements in this case, as it concerns the health and safety of the frontline workers who will be vaccinated in the restricted category,” Sharma told PTI. .

Party leader Shashi Tharoor said approval is premature and the use of Covaxin should be avoided as it could be dangerous. “Covaxin has not yet had phase 3 trials. The approval was premature and could be dangerous. Dr. Harsh Vardhan should clarify. Its use should be avoided until full testing is complete. India can start the AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime, ”he tweeted.

Another congressional leader, Jairam Ramesh, asked the government to clarify why internationally accepted protocols on phase 3 trials “are being modified.” “Bharat Biotech is a world-class company, but it is puzzling that internationally accepted protocols related to phase 3 trials are being modified for Covaxin. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan should clarify this, ”he said on Twitter.

However, the party’s chief spokesman, Randeep Surjewala, praised the scientists and researchers at Bharat Biotech for the indigenous vaccine. “Congratulations to our scientists and researchers at Bharat Biotech for the approval of the locally developed Corona vaccine and the Serum Institute and its scientists as well. India has always led the way in pioneering innovations in the past and will continue to do the same. Great start to the New Year, ”Surjewala tweeted.

The leaders’ comments elicited strong reactions from various leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

BJP chief JP Nadda attacked Congress, claiming that the opposition party was trying to “cause panic.” “Over and over again we have seen each time India achieves something commendable, which will advance the public good, Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the achievements. The more they oppose, the more exposed they are. The latest example is Covid vaccines, ”said Nadda.

“To further their own failed policy and nefarious programs, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge you to do politics on other issues, you should avoid gambling with people’s precious lives and hard-earned livelihoods, ”he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri said congressional leaders were behaving “true to form” and were in a “quest for permanent political marginalization.” “Our in-house cynics M / s Jairam, Tharoor and Akhilesh are behaving true to form. They first questioned the value of our soldiers and now they are unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI approval are made in India. Clearly, they are in search of permanent political marginalization, ”Puri tweeted.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan responded to Congress saying that “belittling the nation’s achievements is an all-time pastime of INC India and its gang of leaders for rent for a cause.”

“His pattern of recklessly ranting, this time about the COVID vaccine is so obvious that he again continues to expose his dire agendas,” Pradhan said in a tweet.