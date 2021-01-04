BJP and Cong at war of words over Covaxin approval | India News

India Top Headlines

A doctor demonstrates the administration of COVAXIN, the COVID-19 vaccine, in a health worker during a trial, in Srinagar (PTI)

NEW DELHI: While several members of Congress expressed their apprehensions about the approval process for the Indian-made vaccine against Covid-19, BJP criticized the opposition party, and its president JP Nadda urged Congress to stop playing with life of people and cause panic by “wild theories”.

“Over and over again we have seen each time India achieve something commendable, which will further the public good, Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the achievements. The more they oppose, the more exposed they are. The latest example is the Covid vaccine, “Nadda said. “To further their own failed politics and nefarious agendas, Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge them to do politics on other issues,” he said.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was equally unhappy with comments from opposition leaders when he tweeted: “It is shameful that someone is politicizing such a critical issue. Wake up and understand that you are only discrediting yourself! ! ”

In his tweet, he tagged opposition leaders, including Congressional Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav had asked people on Saturday not to get vaccinated.

Tharoor, Ramesh and Congressman Anand Sharma had expressed concern that India’s drug regulator granted permission for the restricted use of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine. “The Ministry of Health must give compelling reasons to dispense with mandatory protocols and requirements in this case, as it concerns the health and safety of front-line workers who will be vaccinated in the restricted category,” Sharma said.

Jairam Ramesh and Tharoor echoed Sharma’s concerns. Ramesh said that Bharat Biotech is a “first-rate company”, but it was “puzzling” why the government “modified” the internationally accepted protocols related to phase 3 trials for Covaxin.

The BJP responded with the Minister of Oil, Dharmendra Pradhan, reacting: “To belittle the achievements of the nation is an all-time pastime of the Congress and its gang of leaders of the ’cause of rent'”.