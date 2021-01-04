Bird flu outbreak in Himachal, Kerala, Rajasthan | India News

India Top Headlines

Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan confirmed on Monday that bird flu is the cause of death for hundreds of birds even when several other states, including Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, issued alerts about the disease.The death of migratory birds – 2,300 as of Monday – in the Pong Dam reservoir area in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district was due to avian influenza, Dharamshala Chief Forestry Conservator Upasana Patiyal confirmed Monday.As a precautionary measure, the state government has banned the sale, purchase and slaughter of poultry in the Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indora subdivisions of the Kangra district. The export of poultry and fish products has also stopped. Animal husbandry department staff have been ordered to set up rapid response teams to address the spread of the disease.Kerala’s minister of forests, wildlife and animal husbandry, K Raju, said that bird flu was reported in Kottayam and Alappuzha and 12,000 ducks died from the disease.Authorities have been ordered to euthanize all birds within a one kilometer radius of the reported areas. This would include all types of poultry and ornamental birds. Raju said 36,000 birds will need to be culled to prevent further spread of the disease.

This is the third outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha in the last seven years. “According to the estimate of the department of animal husbandry, 34,602 birds (mainly ducks) need to be slaughtered in Kuttanad and will be completed in three days. This includes 5,975 birds in Nedumudi, 11,250 birds in Thakazhi, 4,627 birds in Pallippad and 12,750 birds in Karuvatta “Collector A Alexander said.

Furthermore, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal has confirmed that the death of the crows in Jhalawar of Rajasthan was due to bird flu. The toll, mostly crows, hit 522 on Monday. Animal husbandry director Virendra Singh said: “The highest number of dead crows, 36, was recorded in Jaipur. As of January 4, 391 crows died across the state.”

In addition to the state capital, two new cases were reported in Jhalawar, where crow deaths were witnessed for the first time. Deaths were reported in Kota (12), Baran (12), and Bikaner (11). In the Dausa district, six deaths were recorded: two crows and four herons. Additionally, a heron and four crows were reported to have died in Jodhpur. “Migratory birds are suspected of being the source of this virus,” said a senior animal husbandry official.

A senior health department official told TOI: “Bird flu can be transmitted from birds to humans. We have directed our officials to keep a close watch on poultry farms and other areas where birds are inhabited.”

Fears of bird flu after the death of 53 birds in Bantva in Gujarat’s Junagadh, most of them lapwing, were allayed by forest department officials who said autopsies have revealed that the birds may have died from poisoning.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh also issued an alert about an outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza, which has killed 160 crows and at least two herons in Indore in the past week.

Animal husbandry department officials in each district have been asked to be vigilant and follow standard operating procedures to control the spread of the virus. So far, there is no evidence of transmission to poultry.

In the wake of the bird deaths in Himachal, the animal husbandry department in the Pathankot district of Punjab has started to take preventive measures to prevent the spread of any possible infection among poultry of migratory birds.

Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry) Pathankot Ramesh Kohli said department staff have started collecting bird droppings and water samples from poultry farms that would be sent to the Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, to rule out any infection. . There are more than 60 major poultry farms with a bird population of more than 50 to 60 lakhs in the Narot Jaimal Singh, Dhar, Pathankot and Sujanpur blocks of Pathankot, he added.

The mystery surrounds the death of chickens as the cause remains inconclusive. In the past week, 20 Barwala-based poultry farms have faced the death of 1.5 lakh of birds. Samples collected by the dairy and animal husbandry department were sent for forensic examination to RDDL and the report is awaited, said Deputy Director Anil Banwala.

“From now on, we hope that no such deadly disease is the cause. If there had been any disease, the birds would have died within hours, but here the birds have been dying since last week,” Banwala said.

Poultry farm owners have claimed that the birds have died due to the drop in temperature and this is an annual matter when the temperature drops below 5ºC.

Jharkhand also sounded an alert in all 24 districts, calling on officials to keep a close watch and make arrangements to address any situation that may arise.