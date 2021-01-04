Bengal politics turned bipolar thanks to TMC, BJP; Ignored Issues: Sitaram Yechury

Opinion

The main objective of the Left-Congress alliance is to prevent the Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power in the next West Bengal assembly elections, but it will not ally itself with the ruling Trinamool Congress due to the strong anti-incumbency factor, the Party Communist from India. (Marxist) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury said on Monday

Yechury was in Kolkata to attend the first physical meeting of the West Bengal state committee of the CPI (M) since March 2019.

After the two-day meeting ended Monday afternoon, Yechury said a preliminary discussion has been held with Congress on the allocation of seats for the upcoming assembly elections. The allies of the Left Front have also met.

“A bipolar has been created in Bengal (politics) by the BJP and TMC. This bipolarity suits both parties. And he also has the help and complicity of the media, ”Yechury said.

He made a comparison between discontent against the Center’s policies and the anti-incumbent factor in Bengal.

“Basic issues related to people’s livelihoods have been raised at the ongoing farmers’ rally in Delhi amid the most severe cold snap. Nothing has affected the resolution of the agitators. This is extraordinary, ”said the veteran leftist leader.

“The discontent that is building up against the Center’s policies is also there in Bengal. For example, farmers in Bengal get 1,250 rupees (per quintal) for selling rice, while the minimum purchase price in India is 1,880 rupees, ”he added.

“We will break out of bipolarity by addressing people’s livelihoods and focusing on work, health and education. We have called on all parties, including Congress, to join the demonstrations. The anti-incumbency against the TMC government is so deep and great that it will favor the BJP. Our main goal is not to let the BJP profit from anti-incumbency, ”Yechury said.

When asked about the statement by CPI-ML (Liberation) secretary general Dipankar Bhattacharya last month that in Bengal the focus should be more on defeating the BJP and not the TMC, Yechury said: based on assumptions. We work on reality. There is public anger against the TMC. If someone takes a soft stance, the whole advantage will go to the BJP. ”

When asked about the role that Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) can play in upcoming polls, Yechury said: “It is not clear what mission AIMIM has. We want to know where you are when it comes to defeating the BJP. If your activities help the BJP, who is the ultimate beneficiary? ”