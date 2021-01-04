Bengal: 1 dead, another wrist severed in TMC-BJP clashes | India News

India Top Headlines

CONTAI / KALYANI: A BJP worker’s father was killed while trying to defend his son during an attack by suspected Trinamool supporters inside his home in Patashpur in East Midnapore, while a party booth chairman was cut off on Saturday the doll in Nadia’s Chakdah. Both Patashpur and Chakdah are tense.

Amulya Mondal (80) was pushed to the ground when suspected TMC supporters attacked his son Shankar, a BJP worker, at his Gopalpur home in Patashpur. The old man was pronounced dead at the local hospital. His family alleged that one Kinkar Hazra had pushed Amulya which led to his death.

Shankar had organized a meeting of BJP supporters in Gopalpur on January 1. Trinamool organized a meeting the next day. BJP’s Contai leader Anup Kumar Chakraborty blamed Trinamool for Amulya’s death. However, Patashpur Trinamoool leader Piyush Panda said the old man had been bedridden and died long before the party meeting.

In the Shimurali area of ​​Chakdah, the chairman of the BJP booth, Ratan Barman (35), was attacked in front of his home. He is also associated with the fish trade and also works as a pawn broker.

On Saturday night, Barman was returning home, which is about 100 meters from the market. “He was opening the door when three people attacked him from behind,” said his wife Tithi. “They hit him on the head and then randomly with a sharp weapon. They tried to gag him and put their fingers in his eyes. He collapsed. The attackers then cut off his right wrist,” Tithi added.

BJP’s Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar, who visited Barman in hospital, blamed Trinamool for the attack. Trinamool leaders refuted the accusation.