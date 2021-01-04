India Top Headlines

Acid attack: Man sentenced after 8 years of trial, sentenced to 10 years in rigorous prison | India News

JAMMU: Eight years after carrying out an acid attack, a man was sentenced to 10 years in rigorous prison along with a fine of Rs 10,000 by the Udhampur additional sessions court on Monday.

The inmate, Rajinder Kumar, from Radyal village in Samba district, threw acid at cosmetic merchant Sohan Singh and his brothers near Ashram Morh at Ramnagar train station on February 17, 2012, causing injuries. serious. One case was registered and Kumar was arrested on February 23, 2012. He was subsequently released on bail on March 3, 2016. The period of detention already served will be deducted from the 10-year sentence, Judge SR Gandhi ruled.

During the eight-year trial, the prosecution questioned 17 witnesses. “For the commission of a crime under Section 324 RPC, the convict will be subjected to a rigorous prison sentence of three years.” For committing a crime under article 341 RPC, the convicted person will be sentenced to prison for one month. All sentences will be executed at the same time. In the event of failure to pay the fine, the convicted person will be sentenced to one year in prison ”, the court ruled.

Two other defendants in the case were acquitted because the prosecution was unable to prove a case against them.

