44% of all cases last week from Kerala and Maharashtra | India News

More than two out of five new cases of Covid in India last week were detected in Kerala or Maharashtra. The two states not only accounted for the bulk of all cases, but also saw a slight increase in infections compared to a sharp drop of 21% week-over-week in the rest of the country.

As a result, Kerala and Maharashtra’s share of India’s weekly cases increased from 38% in the previous week (Dec 21-27) to 44% in the week just passed (Dec 28-Jan 3) .

Meanwhile, on Monday, India recorded 200 Covid-related deaths, the lowest single-day number in more than seven months since May 30, even as new cases continued to fall on the first day of a new week. There were 16,287 new cases on Monday, including 2,100 old cases that were added to Maharashtra’s count after a reconciliation exercise. If these cases are not counted, the new case count was the lowest daily count in the country since June 18.

There was a sharp drop in active cases in the country when Maharashtra announced on Monday the discharge of 10,362 Covid patients. Active cases fell by more than 13,000 to almost 2.3 lakh. Last week, Kerala was the only major state to see an increase in cases. The state registered 35,336 new cases, 689 more than the previous week’s count. Although the increase was not strong, it was against the national trend of decreasing infections. Maharashtra recorded a modest 2% drop in weekly cases.

In contrast, cases in the rest of the country fell as much as 21% week-over-week, leaving Kerala and Maharashtra as the main Covid hot spots in the country. On Monday, Andhra Pradesh reported 128 new Covid cases, the lowest single-day total of cases in the past seven months. While the cumulative case burden rose to 8,83,210, the number rose to 7,118 as three more people succumbed to the new coronavirus.

Maharashtra and Mumbai reported a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths on Monday. The state reported 29 deaths, the lowest in 246 days since May 3, when it had reported 27 deaths. And Mumbai, for the second day in a row, reported 3 deaths, its lowest daily figure since March. With this addition, the total death toll in the state stands at 49,695 and deaths in the city have risen to 11,138. Mumbai added 516 cases, and continues to record more cases than Delhi for the sixth day in a row. The national capital registered 384 new positive cases, its lowest count in more than seven months.

