22-year-old-tourist-from-udhampur-of-jammu-and-kashmir-found-dead-in-uttarakhand

A 22-year-old from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir was found dead at the popular Auli hill station, 300 km from Dehradun on Sunday afternoon. The deceased had gone to visit the place with four friends with whom he used to study in Noida.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Udyot Sharma, had been missing since Saturday night. His body was found during a search operation by a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Praveen Alok, SDRF spokesperson, said: “Sharma and four of his friends had arrived in the town of Joshimath in the Chamoli district from where they traveled to Auli on Saturday. However, the five of them went ahead to another place beyond Auli. ”

“On Saturday night, four of them returned except for Sharma. His friends waited for him but in vain. They then approached the police, who then informed the closest SDRF team that they ran to the scene to look for him, “Alok said.

The team, however, could not find it due to bad weather.

“The SDRF team returned and resumed the search operation on Sunday morning during which Sharma’s body was found four kilometers from Auli. Then they brought her body in a body bag and handed it over to the local police, “Alok said.