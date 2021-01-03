Vaccine Approvals In India’s Self-Reliance Arm: Modi, Shah | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi and other high-ranking members of the BJP, including Interior Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, said Sunday that the approval of two vaccines is a decisive turning point in the fight against Covid-19 and a big step towards “Make in India” and “Self-sufficient India” campaigns.“A decisive turning point to strengthen an energetic fight! The DCGI granting approval to the Serum India and Bharat Biotech vaccines accelerates the path to a healthier and Covid-free nation,” Modi tweeted shortly after the controller of drugs will confirm the decisions.

Calling the go-ahead of the two vaccines as a momentous achievement for India, Shah said that talented and hardworking scientists have made India proud. “Congratulations to Prime Minister Modi ji for striving for a Covid-free India. Visionary leadership can make a big difference,” Shah said.

Congratulating the “hard working scientists and innovators”, the prime minister said that all Indians would be proud that the two vaccines that received emergency use approval are manufactured in India. “This shows the enthusiasm of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, whose root is caring and compassion,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said: “We reiterate our thanks to the doctors, medical personnel, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all the Crown warriors for the outstanding work done, which also under adverse circumstances. We will be eternally grateful to them. for saving many lives.. ”

The Home Secretary said time and again that a new India has been seen to be eager to innovate and help humanity during crises. “The approval of Made in India vaccines will prove to be a game changer in furthering PM Modi’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said Shah as he thanked the scientists, doctors, medical personnel, security personnel and Corona warriors. Singh congratulated Modi for strengthening India’s national determination to fight Covid-19. “His vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ has helped to find indigenous solutions in India’s fight against the global pandemic,” Singh said.