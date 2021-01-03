The MP government orders the closure of the Covid centers; Congress questions the logic

Opinion

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all Covid care centers in the state, except those in Bhopal, from January 1 in view of low bed occupancy, according to an official order available Sunday.

This decision provoked a strong reaction in the opposition Congress, and the president of his state unit, Kamal Nath, questioned the foundation of the order.

Defending the decision, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the pandemic is under control in the state and there is no justification for keeping Covid care centers open “just by keeping them open.”

In accordance with the order of the state government of December 31, 2020 and addressed to the district collectors and health authorities, a political decision was made to close the Covid Care centers from the first day of the New Year due to low occupancy. of beds.

These centers were established across the state to house Covid-19 patients.

The order also establishes that in case of an increase in infected patients, the health authorities can reopen these centers with the prior permission of the state government.

Meanwhile, Nath tweeted: “Coronavirus deaths continue in the state. The infection statistics increase daily. Even the assembly session was canceled out of fear of the coronavirus and the Shivraj government closed all Covid care centers in the state except Bhopal? In response, CM Chouhan said that if necessary, these Covid call centers will open again.

“Does Kamal Nath want Covid centers to always remain open? The Covid-19 situation is fully under control in the state. Arrangements are in place to provide adequate treatment (to patients). Home insulation is also provided.

“If necessary, these Covid care centers will be reopened, but there is no justification for keeping them open for the sake of keeping them open,” Chouhan said in a statement.

As of January 2, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh was 2.43,302, including 3,627 deaths, according to health officials.