Sports

Prasar Bharati’s Digital Channels Record 100% Digital Growth in 2020; Pak second highest audience | India News

NEW DELHI: Prasar Bharati’s digital channels have seen growth of more than 100 percent in 2020, with Pakistan being the second highest digital audience for Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR), the government said on Sunday.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry said that the Doordarshan and Akashvani channels recorded more than 1 billion digital views and more than 6 billion minutes of digital playback in the year.

“Interestingly, during 2020, Pakistan represented the second highest digital audience for DD and AIR content after the national audience for India, with the United States very close behind,” the ministry said in a statement.

He said that during 2020, Prasar Bharati’s ‘NewsOnAir’ mobile app added more than 2.5 million users and the platform recorded more than 300 million visits.

Live Radio broadcasting more than 200 broadcasts emerged as the most popular feature, he said.

“Besides DD National and DD News, the other channels on Prasar Bharati’s top 20 digital channels are Marathi News from DD Sahyadri, Kannada programming on DD Chandana, Bangla News from DD Bangla, and Telugu programming from DD Saptagiri.

“While DD Sports and Akashvani Sports have built a consistent digital following with live commentary, the Prasar Bharati Archives and DD Kisan have been consistent top 10 digital artists,” the statement said.

Underscoring the Northeast’s significant digital news audience, the ministry said All India Radio (AIR) News’s Northeast service was also in the top 10 and crossed the digital milestone of 1,00,000 subscribers in passing.

Among the most popular digital videos during 2020 are the Prime Minister’s interactions with school students, the 2020 Republic Day parade, and a rare video of Shankuntala Devi from the archives of DD National, circa the decade 1970, “the statement said.

A dedicated Prasar Bharati YouTube channel was launched in 2020 for all Sanskrit language content, in which all radio and television content that is produced in the Sanskrit language on the national DD-AIR network is uploaded to facilitate access to the viewers, he said.

The ministry said that nearly 1,500 radio plays in different Indian languages ​​are available on the DD-AIR Network, which are being digitized and uploaded to its YouTube channels.

Original source