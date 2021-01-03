Opposition parties take no pride in anything Indian, argues Nadda as Congress and the BJP fight over the Covid vaccine issue | India News
NEW DELHI: On Sunday, the BJP attacked Congress after some of its leaders questioned the approval process for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, and party chairman JP Nadda claimed that whenever India achieves something commendable , the opposition party presents “wild theories”. “to” ridicule “achievements. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri he also attacked opposition leaders, saying they are seeking permanent political marginalization.
His attack, however, drew a strong retort from the leader of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, who compared him to Nazi propagandists.
Nadda accused Congress and other opposition parties of trying to cause panic among the people to promote their “failed politics and nefarious agendas.”
“Congress and the opposition are not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect how their lies about the Covid-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas,” the BJP chief said in a series of tweets.
Some congressional leaders, including Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, expressed serious concerns on Sunday about the approval of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted use, saying it is “premature” and may prove dangerous.
Nadda said: “Over and over again we have seen each time India achieves something commendable, which will further the public good, Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the achievements. The more they oppose, the more they are exposed. The latest example is the achievements. Covid vaccines “.
He said that people have been rejecting that policy and will continue to do so in the future.
“Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge you to do politics on other issues, you must avoid gambling with people’s precious lives and hard-earned livelihoods.” Nadda said.
While the entire nation is happy with the vaccine development, the congressional-led opposition is filled with anger, mockery and disdain, he alleged.
In a tweet, Puri said: “Our internal cynics M / s Jairam, Tharoor and Akhilesh are behaving faithfully in their form. They first questioned the value of our soldiers and are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI approval are They have done in India. Clearly, they are looking for permanent political marginalization. ”
Jairam Ramesh replied: “So says the inner Goebbels-cum-Albert Speer.”
Both Goebbels and Speer were close allies of the German dictator Hitler.
Tharoor, a congressional MP and former trade union minister, also responded to Puri, saying that he had never questioned the value of our soldiers.
“I would be happy and proud if more Indian vaccines were approved, but only after a full 3-phase trial confirms that they are safe and effective. Cutting the process is unprecedented, inadvisable and puts lives at risk.”
“We are puzzled to understand what scientific logic has motivated the SEC (committee of experts in the field) to approve this vaccine in a hurry … in violation of the criteria in the draft regulatory guidelines for the development of Covid vaccines- 19 posted by CDSCO on 20/20/9, “he tweeted, referring to Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.
Ramesh had previously said that Bharat Biotech is a top-tier company, adding that it is puzzling that internationally accepted protocols related to phase three trials are being modified for Covaxin.
He asked Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to clarify.
Echoing this, Tharoor said that Covaxin has not yet had phase three trials.
“The approval was premature and could be dangerous. @Drharshvardhan should clarify. Its use should be avoided until full trials are over. India can start AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime,” he said.
India’s drug regulator on Sunday approved Oxford’s Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, made by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency restricted use in the country, paving the way for a campaign of massive inoculation.
The Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) granted approval based on the recommendations of a Covid-19 Subject Matter Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO).
His attack, however, drew a strong retort from the leader of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, who compared him to Nazi propagandists.
Nadda accused Congress and other opposition parties of trying to cause panic among the people to promote their “failed politics and nefarious agendas.”
“Congress and the opposition are not proud of anything Indian. They should introspect how their lies about the Covid-19 vaccine will be used by vested interest groups for their own agendas,” the BJP chief said in a series of tweets.
Some congressional leaders, including Anand Sharma, Shashi Tharoor and Jairam Ramesh, expressed serious concerns on Sunday about the approval of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine for restricted use, saying it is “premature” and may prove dangerous.
Nadda said: “Over and over again we have seen each time India achieves something commendable, which will further the public good, Congress comes up with wild theories to oppose and ridicule the achievements. The more they oppose, the more they are exposed. The latest example is the achievements. Covid vaccines “.
He said that people have been rejecting that policy and will continue to do so in the future.
“Congress and other Opposition leaders are trying to cause panic in the minds of the people. I urge you to do politics on other issues, you must avoid gambling with people’s precious lives and hard-earned livelihoods.” Nadda said.
While the entire nation is happy with the vaccine development, the congressional-led opposition is filled with anger, mockery and disdain, he alleged.
In a tweet, Puri said: “Our internal cynics M / s Jairam, Tharoor and Akhilesh are behaving faithfully in their form. They first questioned the value of our soldiers and are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI approval are They have done in India. Clearly, they are looking for permanent political marginalization. ”
Jairam Ramesh replied: “So says the inner Goebbels-cum-Albert Speer.”
Both Goebbels and Speer were close allies of the German dictator Hitler.
Tharoor, a congressional MP and former trade union minister, also responded to Puri, saying that he had never questioned the value of our soldiers.
“I would be happy and proud if more Indian vaccines were approved, but only after a full 3-phase trial confirms that they are safe and effective. Cutting the process is unprecedented, inadvisable and puts lives at risk.”
“We are puzzled to understand what scientific logic has motivated the SEC (committee of experts in the field) to approve this vaccine in a hurry … in violation of the criteria in the draft regulatory guidelines for the development of Covid vaccines- 19 posted by CDSCO on 20/20/9, “he tweeted, referring to Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.
Ramesh had previously said that Bharat Biotech is a top-tier company, adding that it is puzzling that internationally accepted protocols related to phase three trials are being modified for Covaxin.
He asked Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to clarify.
Echoing this, Tharoor said that Covaxin has not yet had phase three trials.
“The approval was premature and could be dangerous. @Drharshvardhan should clarify. Its use should be avoided until full trials are over. India can start AstraZeneca vaccine in the meantime,” he said.
India’s drug regulator on Sunday approved Oxford’s Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, made by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for emergency restricted use in the country, paving the way for a campaign of massive inoculation.
The Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) granted approval based on the recommendations of a Covid-19 Subject Matter Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drug Standards Control Organization (CDSCO).