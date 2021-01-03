one-arrested-in-delhi-by-gst-authority-for-tax-evasion-of-rs-831-crore

Opinion

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) authority discovered the Rs 831.72 crore tax evasion in Delhi after raiding a manufacturing unit that allowed clandestine supply of gutkha, bread masala and other tobacco products without paying tax, it said on Sunday the Ministry of Finance.

The Central GST Delhi West Commissionerate registered the premise and found the illegal manufacture of gutkha, masala bread and tobacco, it said.

“Around 65 workers were found working in the illegal factory. The finished gutkha product is being supplied to various states in India. The searches resulted in the seizure of finished gutkha and raw materials such as chuna, sada kattha, tobacco leaves, etc. valued at Rs. 4.14 million rupees approximately, ”he said.

Based on the collected evidence, the seized stocks and confessional statements recorded the total tax evasion estimated at about Rs 831.72 crore, he said, adding that the investigation is in progress.

A person has been arrested in the matter based on their participation in the manufacture and supply of goods without issuing any invoice to evade taxes, as well as in the transport, withdrawal, deposit, custody, concealment, supply or purchase of goods. in violation of various laws, which are recognizable and non-bail crimes, he said.

The defendant has been arrested and presented before the Metropolitan Magistrate (MM), Court of the House of Patiala on January 2. He is sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the magistrate, he said. “More investigations are being carried out to identify the main conspirators in the case and recover the tax quotas involved,” he added.

The Delhi Area has been making sustained efforts to control GST evasion, leading to the detection of 4,327 crore in the current financial year and 15 people have been arrested in these matters, it said.