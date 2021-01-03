Maximum temperature drops in Mumbai and suburbs, the minimum will remain low for the next 3-4 days

Opinion

In a respite from rising temperatures, Mumbai and the suburbs saw a dip in highs on Sunday. Temperatures are likely to remain low for the next three to four days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD’s Colaba station recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees below normal. This was a marginal drop from 28.8 degrees on Saturday. Santacruz registered a maximum temperature of 28.9 degrees Celsius, 2.1 degrees below normal and a decrease from the 30.1 degrees recorded on Saturday.

The minimum temperature in Colaba was 21.2 degrees Celsius, 1.9 degrees above normal. In Santacruz, the minimum temperature was 19.7 degrees Celsius, 2.6 above normal.

“Maharashtra is experiencing a mini winter in which lows are likely to drop significantly over the next three to four days. The minimum temperature in Mumbai and Thane can drop to 16-18 degrees Celsius, ”said KS Hosalikar, IMD’s deputy general manager for western region. IMD has also forecast moderate rains in some parts of the state.

The drop in temperature has been attributed to an active western disturbance due to cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and neighboring areas.

Meanwhile, the air quality remained poor. An overall air quality index (AQI) —an indicator for measuring pollutants — of 276 (poor) was recorded. The AQI was calculated by the Air Quality Weather Research and Forecast System (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR ranks AQI levels for PM2.5 in the range 0-50 as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Out of the 10 stations where air quality was measured, Navi Mumbai had the worst air quality as an AQI of 327 (very poor) was measured. This was followed by Mazagaon, where an AQI of 322 was recorded.

“The lower temperature variation coupled with the intake of contaminated continental air will lead to a poor AQI in the next two days,” said a SAFAR spokesperson.