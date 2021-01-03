judge-mohd-rafiq-is-sworn-in-as-chief-justice-of-madhya-pradesh

Opinion

Judge Mohammad Rafiq was sworn in as president of the Madhya Pradesh high court by Governor Anandiben Patel in Raj Bhavan on Sunday, according to an official statement.

Present on the occasion were Prime Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Prime Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, several ministerial colleagues from Chouhan, State Assembly Speaker Rameshwar Sharma and various bureaucrats. Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains conducted the swearing-in ceremony, the statement said.

According to the website of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, born on May 25, 1960 in Sujangarh in the Churu district of Rajasthan, Judge Mohammad Rafiq was previously the Chief Justice of the Orissa high court transferred from the Meghalaya High Court on 27 April 2020. Meghalaya High Court Judge on November 13, 2019. Appointed Rajasthan High Court Judge on May 15, 2006.