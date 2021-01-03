Hindustan Times News Updates: BJP to Formulate Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Survey Strategy and Latest News
BJP to formulate Uttar Pradesh panchayat voting strategy at meeting
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday to formulate an action plan for the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. Radha Mohan Singh, National Vice President of the BJP and in charge of state affairs, will be part of the meeting. read more
Gehlot, pilot to lead protests against agricultural laws in Jaipur
The Rajasthan unit of the Congress party, led by Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Head of Congress Govind Singh Dotasara, and former Senior Deputy Minister Sachin Pilot, will hold demonstrations against recently passed agricultural laws in Shaheed Smarak of Jaipur demanding its repeal. read more
Intense thunder, lightning and rain over various parts of Delhi
Several parts of Delhi saw moderate rain and heavy rain on Sunday morning. It continues to rain in many parts of the city and in neighboring areas of northwestern India. Delhi’s Safdarjung Weather Station recorded a 2.4mm rain between 8:30 a.m. M. On Saturday and 5:30 a.m. M. From Sunday. A 1mm rain was recorded between 3am and 5.30am today. read more
Former employees, grocery store owner held for snatching $ 2.5 lakh cash in Mohali Phase 9
The Mohali Police Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested three people, including two former employees and a grocery store owner, for snatching a bag containing $ 2.5 lakh in cash from the owner of a pharmacy in La Phase 9 and injure him on December 30. Read more
India vs Australia: “ You can’t do that in Australian fields, ” explains Sunil Gavaskar who is afflicting Mayank Agarwal
In 2018, Indian starter Mayank Agarwal made headlines after making a dynamic testing debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His batting brilliance against a potent Australian bowling lineup proved so impressive that he left Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan out of the Indian Test setup. read more
Kareena Kapoor designs her ‘dream home’ ahead of her second child, shares a glimpse. Look here
Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a photo of herself from her new Mumbai apartment, which is currently being redesigned. She called it the ‘house of her dreams’. read more
Kiara Advani Adds Boho Touch To Bikini With Accessorized Rs 36k In Maldives
Maldives is the place to be right now. The clear blue water, the white sands of the beaches combined with picturesque sunsets make it the perfect vacation destination and that is why Bollywood celebrities have been flying there to ring in the New Year. Kiara Advani is also currently in tropical paradise. read more
NASA shares photo of ‘slow motion fireworks’ that lasted more than 150 years
You may have had the opportunity to see various types of fireworks throughout your life. But have you ever seen a ‘fireworks show’ in space? Well, if so, how lucky. But if not, don’t worry because today is your lucky day. read more
See: Explained: India close to first Covid vaccine; what it can cost, how is it done
India has taken a crucial step towards approval of a vaccine for Covid-19. An expert committee evaluating coronavirus vaccines recommended that the candidate developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India be approved. Look here