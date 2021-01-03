Hindustan Times News Updates: BJP to Formulate Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Survey Strategy and Latest News

Opinion

Here are the top news, analysis and views from today at 9am. Find out all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP to formulate Uttar Pradesh panchayat voting strategy at meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday to formulate an action plan for the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. Radha Mohan Singh, National Vice President of the BJP and in charge of state affairs, will be part of the meeting. read more

Gehlot, pilot to lead protests against agricultural laws in Jaipur

The Rajasthan unit of the Congress party, led by Prime Minister Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Head of Congress Govind Singh Dotasara, and former Senior Deputy Minister Sachin Pilot, will hold demonstrations against recently passed agricultural laws in Shaheed Smarak of Jaipur demanding its repeal. read more

Intense thunder, lightning and rain over various parts of Delhi

Several parts of Delhi saw moderate rain and heavy rain on Sunday morning. It continues to rain in many parts of the city and in neighboring areas of northwestern India. Delhi’s Safdarjung Weather Station recorded a 2.4mm rain between 8:30 a.m. M. On Saturday and 5:30 a.m. M. From Sunday. A 1mm rain was recorded between 3am and 5.30am today. read more

Former employees, grocery store owner held for snatching $ 2.5 lakh cash in Mohali Phase 9

The Mohali Police Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested three people, including two former employees and a grocery store owner, for snatching a bag containing $ 2.5 lakh in cash from the owner of a pharmacy in La Phase 9 and injure him on December 30. Read more

India vs Australia: “ You can’t do that in Australian fields, ” explains Sunil Gavaskar who is afflicting Mayank Agarwal

In 2018, Indian starter Mayank Agarwal made headlines after making a dynamic testing debut at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. His batting brilliance against a potent Australian bowling lineup proved so impressive that he left Murali Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan out of the Indian Test setup. read more

Kareena Kapoor designs her ‘dream home’ ahead of her second child, shares a glimpse. Look here

Actress Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a photo of herself from her new Mumbai apartment, which is currently being redesigned. She called it the ‘house of her dreams’. read more

Kiara Advani Adds Boho Touch To Bikini With Accessorized Rs 36k In Maldives

Maldives is the place to be right now. The clear blue water, the white sands of the beaches combined with picturesque sunsets make it the perfect vacation destination and that is why Bollywood celebrities have been flying there to ring in the New Year. Kiara Advani is also currently in tropical paradise. read more

NASA shares photo of ‘slow motion fireworks’ that lasted more than 150 years

You may have had the opportunity to see various types of fireworks throughout your life. But have you ever seen a ‘fireworks show’ in space? Well, if so, how lucky. But if not, don’t worry because today is your lucky day. read more

See: Explained: India close to first Covid vaccine; what it can cost, how is it done

India has taken a crucial step towards approval of a vaccine for Covid-19. An expert committee evaluating coronavirus vaccines recommended that the candidate developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca and manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India be approved. Look here