DMK Will Give Up Educational Loans If Voted For Power: Stalin | India News

ERODE: The DMK would waive student loans for higher education once the party comes to power.

The DMK chairman and leader of the opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, MK Stalin, made this statement on Sunday while addressing a meeting in the village of V Mettupalayam in the Erode West constituency, where a meeting of grass sabha of the village.

He alleged that the current AIADMK government is corrupt and that all the ministers guilty of it would be charged.

The DMK leader further said that the unemployment problem has increased in the state and that the level of education is decreasing.

In addition, he alleged that there was a misappropriation in the granting of 100 days of work for the rural population, which would be fixed once the DMK forms the government in the state. He said he would ask the central government to make it a 150-day job and that he can be given a daily salary.

Previously, he made a garland with a portrait of the freedom fighter Veera Pandiya Kattabomman on her 262 birthday anniversary in the office of a party.

