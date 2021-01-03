India Top Headlines

Covid-19: 18,177 new cases raise India’s virus count to 1.03,23,965 | India News

NEW DELHI: India recorded 18,177 new Covid-19 cases in one day, while 99,27,310 people have recovered so far, bringing the national recovery rate to 96.15 percent on Sunday, according to data from the Ministry of Union Health.

Total coronavirus cases rose to 1,03,23,965 and the death toll rose to 1,49,435 with the new coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a 24-hour span in the country, the updated data showed at 8 a.m. .

The fatality rate for Covid-19 stood at 1.45%. There are 2,47,220 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, representing 2.39 percent of the total number of cases, according to the data.

According to the ICMR, until January 2 a cumulative total of 17,48,99,783 samples have been analyzed and on Saturday 9,58,125 samples have been analyzed.

