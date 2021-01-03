bangladeshi-soldiers-take-part-in-the-republic-day-parade

Opinion

A contingent of the Bangladesh army will take part in the 2021 Republic Day parade, the second time foreign soldiers will march down Rajpath as part of India’s largest ceremonial event, officials familiar with the preparations said on Saturday. The Bangladeshi contingent has been invited to participate in the parade at a time when the two countries are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the birth of Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh marching contingent will consist of 96 soldiers. They will carry their BD-08 rifles this past March, a licensed variant of the Chinese Type 817.62mm assault weapon, the officials said on condition of anonymity. Bangladesh’s artillery factories produce more than 10,000 assault rifles of this type every year.

Foreign soldiers took part in the parade for the first time in 2016 when a French army contingent of 130 soldiers marched through Rajpath. Then French President Francois Hollande witnessed the parade as the main guest that year.

This year’s parade will be shorter, involve fewer participants and only a quarter of the usual number of spectators will be allowed on Rajpath, and the ceremonial event will be shortened due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hindustan Times reported on 30 May. December.

The marching contingents will be seen in a rectangular formation this year instead of the traditional square formation due to fewer participants being allowed in squads.

These squads will only have 96 participants compared to 144 in the ordinary course. The shortened parade route will see it end at the National Stadium instead of the Red Fort, officials said.

Fewer people will be allowed to witness the parade, and the government will follow strict social distancing protocols. No more than 25,000 spectators will be allowed on Rajpath this year, compared to the more than 100,000 people who usually attend the parade. Children under the age of 15 will not be allowed in the parade.

Last year’s Independence Day celebrations were also muted as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and measures imposed to control the spread of the disease, with fewer personalities attending the annual August 15 event at Delhi’s Red Fort, while the schoolchildren completely omitted it.