Akhilesh Yadav’s Comment on BJP’s COVID-19 Vaccine Generates Strong Reactions | India News

NEW DELHI: Comments by Samajwadi Party Chairperson (SP) and former Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Akhilesh Yadav, calling Covid-19 vaccines a “BJP vaccine”, have sparked strong reactions not only from the BJP but also from the opposition.On Saturday, Yadav had said that he would not trust the COVID-19 vaccine and that he would not take it because it was the BJP vaccine.While speaking to the media, he said: “How can I trust the vaccine, which will be used for vaccination by the BJP? We cannot get vaccinated with the BJP vaccine ”and added that SP would come to power in the state after the 2022 elections and everyone would receive the vaccine for free.However, after a scandal over his comments, Yadav issued a clarification. In a tweet in Hindi, he said that COVID-19 vaccination was a sensitive topic and therefore the BJP should not make it a show-off event. Instead, you should start the vaccination only after advance and concrete preparations.He further said: “It is a matter of people’s lives. Therefore, no risks should be taken to make corrections later. A definite date must be announced for the vaccination of the poor.”

Shortly after Yadav’s comments, another leader of his party made a wilder comment. Mirzapur MLC Ashutosh Sinha from SP claimed that people feared that the COVID-19 vaccine could render them powerless. “If the Honorable Akhilesh Yadav has said this, then there will be something serious. We do not believe in the government machinery. He has said it based on facts. If he is not getting vaccinated, then I think the COVID-19 vaccine could contain something that can cause damage. Tomorrow, people will say that the vaccine was administered to kill / decrease the population. You can even become powerless, anything can happen … And if Akhilesh Yadav is saying this, then I think no one should get vaccinated in the state. ”

In reaction to Yadav’s comments, the BJP accused him of “insulting” doctors and scientists. UP Senior Deputy Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said: “Akhilesh Yadav does not trust the vaccine and the people of Uttar Pradesh do not trust Akhilesh Yadav. Your questions about the vaccine are an insult to the nation’s doctors and scientists. I should offer an apology. ”

The Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, called Yadav’s statements unfortunate.

Not only BJP leaders, but also former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dismissed Yadav’s remarks. He said: “I don’t know of anyone else, but when my turn comes, I will happily roll up my sleeves and get a COVID vaccine. This damn virus has been too disturbing and if a vaccine helps achieve a semblance of normalcy.” after all the chaos, sign me up. ”

Abdullah further said that the more people are vaccinated, the better it is for the country and the economy. “No vaccine belongs to any political party, they belong to humanity and the sooner we vaccinate vulnerable people the better,” he said in a tweet.

A mock test for the Covid-19 vaccine distribution began on Saturday across the country, authorities said.