96,000 vaccinators trained so far, says the health minister when the first day of the test ends across the country

Opinion

The Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the proof of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus (Covid-19) on Saturday was based on the voting process planned down to the position level and that more than 57,000 participants in 719 districts had completed the training.

“The vaccination campaign has been based on the election process planned down to the post level. More than 57,000 participants in 719 districts have completed the training. So far 96,000 vaccinators have been trained, ”Vardhan said, according to the ANI news agency.

Read also | Widening the scope, fake science, the biggest challenges for vaccination

Vardhan on Saturday had visited two mock vaccination centers in the national capital of Delhi to monitor the mock execution of the administration of vaccine doses. He said free vaccinations would be given to the most prioritized beneficiaries, which include a crore of healthcare workers and 20 million front-line workers, adding that details of how 270 million priority beneficiaries will be vaccinated through July are being finalized. additional.

The vaccination campaign has been based on the election process planned down to the booth level. More than 57,000 participants in 719 districts have completed the training. So far 96,000 vaccinators have been trained: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health (file photo) pic.twitter.com/KnpDZCzQsB – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

The Union Health Minister also urged citizens not to heed the rumors as the vaccination campaign was underway. “I appeal to people not to pay attention to rumors. Ensuring the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is our priority. Different kinds of rumors spread during the polio immunization, but people got vaccinated and India is now polio-free, ”he said.

Read also | Drug regulator chief press conference today, Covid-19 vaccine likely to be approved

The Union Ministry of Health had conducted a mock drill across India at 286 sites in 125 districts to test the final planned operations and apparatus that had been installed to ensure the smooth conduct of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus that would start. shortly. This exercise was previously conducted in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab between December 28 and 29.

Meanwhile, the General Controller of Drugs of India (DGCI) will hold a press conference at 11am on Sunday about the coronavirus vaccine. This comes after the Subject Matter Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Medicines Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) recommended that vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech have permission for restricted use. of emergency.

(With contributions from the agency)