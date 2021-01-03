17-dead-when-roof-collapsed-at-up-crematorium-in-muradnagar

Opinion

Seventeen people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh collapsed on Sunday, the ANI news agency reported.

“So far 17 people have died, while 38 people have been rescued after the collapse of a shed in Muradnagar. We have launched an investigation and we will take strict measures against the culprits, ”Anita C Meshram, Meerut Division Commissioner, told ANI.

According to HT’s sister publication Livehindustan, more than 40 people were initially trapped in the rubble. The police and management team arrived at the scene upon receiving information and rescued the people, who were later admitted to the Ghaziabad District Hospital.

About 100 people were attending the funeral procession for a local Dayanand Colony resident who died on Saturday when the roof collapsed and almost no one had a chance to escape, according to Livehindustan. While some were trapped in the rubble, some managed to save their lives by running.

The structure of the building at the cremation ground was not very old and it is feared that the incident occurred because the building was built in an area where frequent flooding occurs. Due to heavy rains, the ground moved and the accident occurred, according to Livehindustan.

Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the deaths of people in the incident. He has instructed officials to provide Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to dependents of those killed in this accident. It has also instructed Mandalayukta, Meerut and ADG, Meerut Zone to submit a report on the incident.

