‘Think of ways to turn local into global’: Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone for IIM Sambalpur

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that students from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) across the country should work to turn “local” into “global.” He was speaking after laying the foundation stone for IIM Sambalpur’s permanent campus in Odisha.

“To turn local into global, IIM students must come up with new ways. The country has 20 IIMs and this huge talent pool will help the vision of a self-sufficient India, ”said PM.

Emphasizing the need for “inclusive development”, Prime Minister Modi said that students should focus on the “India brand” while ensuring that their vision incorporates the less privileged sectors of society.

“This decade will be dedicated to the development of new multinational corporations (MNCs) in India. Today’s startups are tomorrow’s multinationals. These are growing heavily in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These startups need capable managers and those coming out of these institutions will lead the way, ”said PM Modi.

“It is our responsibility to obtain worldwide recognition for the ‘Indian brand’. Those who will be part of this institution should promote development and focus on the inclusion of all ”, he added.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and State Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi were also present on the occasion.